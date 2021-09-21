Healthcare Pros
2 men seriously hurt in double shooting outside Petersburg apartment(WWBT)
By Victoria Doss
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 1:52 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg Police are investigating after two men were shot outside of the Jesse Lee Apartments.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of S. Crater Rd.

Shooting Investigation Underway Petersburg Police are out in the 2600 block of S. Crater Rd (front of Jesse Lee...

Posted by Petersburg Bureau of Police on Monday, September 20, 2021

Police say both men suffered life-threatening injuries and were flown to an area hospital for treatment.

Police have not yet released any suspect information.

If anyone was in the area, saw or heard anything, you are asked to call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or by going to P3tips.com.

