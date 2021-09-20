Virginia State University ranks in top 30 for best HBCU’s

SOUTH CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - According to U.S. News and World Report, Virginia State University is ranked in the top 30 for best HBCU’s for 2022.

The university has also been ranked:

Top 10 for HBCU retention

Top 30% for providing social mobility

Top 10 in Student Retention Programs at HBCU’s

Top 15% of Bang-For-Your-Buck Institutions in the Southeast Region of the United States by Washington Monthly Magazine

“Recognition as a performer on social mobility and cost value provides further validation of VSU as an opportunity and access university,” VSU President, Dr. Makola M. Abdullah, said. “At VSU, we believe in equity and there is no greater opportunity to balance the scales than by providing our students access to a quality education.”

