Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

UVA doctor explains why Pfizer advisors do not recommend booster shots for all

(File)
(File)(Hawaii News Now)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With COVID-19 cases near levels of last Thanksgiving, some people want extra armor in the form of a booster shot.

“Pfizer has data that the vaccine efficacy drops from 90% protection down to about 60 or 70% protection 6 months later,” said Dr. Bill Petri, a UVA physician.

This drop opens the door to the idea of COVID-19 booster shots. The initial vaccines intend to lessen symptoms when a person is infected. Boosters are designed to go a step further.

“It’s trying to keep people from even having symptoms of COVID by giving them a boost,” Petri said.

It’s not clear yet, if the booster shot is the best choice for everyone.

“Pfizer applied for permission to the FDA to give a booster 5 to 6 months after the original two shot of the Pfizer mRNA vaccine,” Petri said.

The American Committee of Immunization Practices (ACIP) is hesitant to allow boosters for everyone.

“The FDA has an advisory committee that is independent of Pfizer and independent of the federal government, it’s called the ACIP,” said Dr. Petri.

He says the ACIP recommends reserving booster shots for those who think they think would benefit most.

Dr. Petri says this is because the clinical studies to understand how the vaccine effects different demographics are still ongoing.

“The first rule of medicine is first do no harm so we want to make sure everything is safe before recommending it,” said Dr. Petri.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Newport News Police said in a statement Monday afternoon that they are on the scene of a...
Police: 2 people wounded in shooting at Virginia high school; suspect in custody
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Drivers should use alternate routes and expect delays.
Person struck, killed by traffic after falling from overpass on I-95 south in Henrico
Officers were called to the 3400 block of Hull Street around 1:45 p.m. Sunday for a deadly...
Richmond police looking for information on deadly daytime shooting
Police lights
Police: Man shot in Richmond’s Shockoe Bottom

Latest News

The Oaks Christiansburg
The Oaks Christiansburg
Virginia Games Case To Stay As Judge Refuses Move
Virginia Games Case To Stay As Judge Refuses Move
Virginia Unemployment Commission
JLARC report: VEC could have been better prepared to handle influx of unemployment claims
Judge declines to move skill games lawsuit to Richmond.
Judge declines to move skill games lawsuit to Richmond
Shannon said growing up in the area, she called the home ‘the princess’ house.
‘It’s a dream come true’: New owners restore historic Christiansburg inn