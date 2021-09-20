Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Tentative trial dates set for suspect in killing of mother’s boyfriend

(WITN)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The trial for a former Marine accused of killing his mother’s boyfriend in Franklin County could go to trial in early 2022.

At a hearing for Michael Brown September 20, 2021, tentative trial dates were set for the week of February 28 or March 14, 2022.

Trial had been scheduled for September 2021, but the prosecution is still looking for an appropriate person to do a mental health evaluation on Brown, who said he plans to prove at his trial he was not sane at the time of the killing in 2019.

Franklin County Commonwealth’s Attorney AJ Dudley said at the hearing he has reached out to a number of experts and has used the Supreme Court list of experts for the commonwealth’s mental evaluation of Brown. Dudley said he does not have one confirmed, but believes he will have one in the next few days.

The judge recommended getting an expert from UVA or VCU, as state employees must make themselves available for mental evaluation appointments. For non-state employees, there is a payment cap of $750 for services provided, which Dudley said is under minimum wage for the time it will take.

Defense attorney Deborah Caldwell-Bono’s expert works for UVA, so Dudley cannot take someone from there, as that would make it a conflict of interest.

Michael Brown is accused of killing Rodney Brown in Hardy and leading investigators on a two-and-a-half-week manhunt before he was arrested.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Drivers should use alternate routes and expect delays.
Person struck, killed by traffic after falling from overpass on I-95 south in Henrico
Police lights
Police: Man shot in Richmond’s Shockoe Bottom
Virginia State Police say a 73-year-old man was killed after striking a tree in Charles City...
Police: 73-year-old man, dog killed after striking tree in Charles City County
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck

Latest News

An increase in claims during the pandemic led to large backlogs in processing and overwhelmed...
State lawmakers to discuss VEC backlog following internal review
Officers were called to the 3400 block of Hull Street around 1:45 p.m. Sunday for a deadly...
Richmond police looking for information on deadly daytime shooting
RPS School Board
RPS school board to discuss lunch service concerns, attendance policy
The Children’s Museum of Richmond is asking for your help building a brand new playground.
Children’s Museum of Richmond asks for help building new playground