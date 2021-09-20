State lawmakers to discuss VEC backlog following internal review

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - State lawmakers will meet Monday morning to discuss the progress the Virginia Employment Commission has made, nearly four months after it was ordered to fix a backlog of 92,000 cases.

An increase in claims during the pandemic led to large backlogs in processing and overwhelmed the agency’s call centers.

After a judge ordered the commission to address widespread issues, officials opened a call center and updated IT systems, eventually going through all the claims.

While the majority of the claims were resolved by the Labor Day deadline, some say it all caused a new delay with cases that were filed while the VEC caught up.

Now, the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission (JLARC) will present its findings from a review of the VEC’s claims processing, call center performance, modernization of its IT system and management of the agency’s response to the pandemic. A final report will be released in November.

Monday’s meeting will be live-streamed on the Virginia House of Delegates’ website. The report and presentation will be uploaded to JLARC’s website after the meeting.

