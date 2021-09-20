Healthcare Pros
RPS school board to discuss lunch service concerns, attendance policy

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Public School Board is set to meet Monday to address the backlash the district has received over its lunch and attendance policy.

For weeks, school cafeterias have been serving “cold lunch items,” such as sandwiches or bags of chips. One RPS parent alleged her son was only given cheese sticks, a fruit cup, and a few strawberries for lunch. This has led to frustration as some parents question the quality of the lunches their children are eating.

Richmond School Board Vice-Chair Jonathan Young said the district first switched to this method of food at the beginning of the pandemic as a COVID-19 precaution. However, the district is now discussing the move to a hot meal service over the next few weeks.

If this is passed, RPS will need to hire a little less than 100 new employees to staff their kitchens, preparing hot meals for students to eat. Kitchen supervisors will also need to fill out a “quality checklist,” documenting what the staff is feeding the children at schools and make sure no child is receiving a less-than-satisfactory lunch.

The district is also considering another major change to its attendance policy.

Under the current rules, any RPS student that misses more than 18 days of school could be held back a year or forced to re-take a class. The school board will be discussing pausing that policy out of consideration for students being encouraged to say home.

Many students must stay in their homes if they have been in contact with COVID, and if is a confirmed case then sick students must quarantine for two weeks. This also comes as RPS announces there are no more online learning spots available for middle and high school learners.

RPS school leaders will meet at 6 p.m. to discuss these changes. Parents can watch the meeting on RPS’ Facebook page.

