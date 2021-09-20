Richmond police investigate deadly shooting that happened in broad daylight

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in broad daylight Sunday.

Officers were called to the 3400 block of Hull Street around 1:45 p.m. Sunday for a shooting. When they arrived, a man was found with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

