Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Richmond police investigate deadly shooting that happened in broad daylight

Officers were called to the 3400 block of Hull Street around 1:45 p.m. Sunday for a deadly...
Officers were called to the 3400 block of Hull Street around 1:45 p.m. Sunday for a deadly shooting.(Healing Hands RVA)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in broad daylight Sunday.

Officers were called to the 3400 block of Hull Street around 1:45 p.m. Sunday for a shooting. When they arrived, a man was found with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Police lights
Police: Man shot in Richmond’s Shockoe Bottom
Virginia State Police say a 73-year-old man was killed after striking a tree in Charles City...
Police: 73-year-old man, dog killed after striking tree in Charles City County
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck
jail
Sheriff: Chesterfield inmate dead after medical emergency

Latest News

An increase in claims during the pandemic led to large backlogs in processing and overwhelmed...
State lawmakers to discuss VEC backlog following internal review
RPS School Board
RPS school board to discuss lunch service concerns, attendance policy
The Children’s Museum of Richmond is asking for your help building a brand new playground.
Children’s Museum of Richmond asks for help building new playground
Applicants are encouraged to upload their resumes after registering so employers will have...
JobFairX to host Richmond Virtual Career Fair with over 25 employers