Richmond police investigate deadly shooting that happened in broad daylight
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in broad daylight Sunday.
Officers were called to the 3400 block of Hull Street around 1:45 p.m. Sunday for a shooting. When they arrived, a man was found with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
