Richmond police identify man killed in Sunday afternoon shooting

Officers were called to the 3400 block of Hull Street around 1:45 p.m. Sunday for a deadly...
Officers were called to the 3400 block of Hull Street around 1:45 p.m. Sunday for a deadly shooting.(Healing Hands RVA)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in broad daylight Sunday.

Officers were called to the 3400 block of Hull Street around 1:45 p.m. Sunday for a shooting.

When they arrived, Jer’maurri Gilliam, 26, of Richmond, was found with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

