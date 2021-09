Richmond, Henrico health districts to hold vaccination, testing clinics this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts will hold multiple COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinics this week.

The vaccination clinics will also have certain shots administered.

Here is a look at the vaccination clinics:

9/20/2021

Richmond Airport from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1 Richard E Byrd Terminal Drive, Richmond VA 23250 | Pfizer, J&J, Moderna

9/21/2021

Second Baptist Church from 3-6 p.m. at 3300 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond, VA 23224 | Pfizer, J&J, Moderna

9/22/2021

Lincoln Mews Apartments from 9-11 a.m. at 4013 North Avenue Richmond, VA 23222 | Pfizer, J&J

9/22/2021

Eastern Henrico Recreation Center from 1-4:30 p.m. 1440 N. Laburnum Ave Henrico, VA 23223 | Pfizer, J&J, Moderna

9/23/2021

Cary St. Clinic from 1-4:30 p.m. at 400 E Cary St, Richmond, VA 23219 | Pfizer, J&J, Moderna

9/24/2021

Henrico West from 8-11 a.m. at 8600 Dixon Powers Dr, Richmond, 23228 | Pfizer, J&J, Moderna

Here is a look at testing events:

09/21/2021

Second Baptist Church from 9-11 a.m. at 3300 Broad Rock Blvd., Richmond, VA 23224

09/22/2021

Eastern Henrico Rec Center Pavilion from 9-11 a.m. at 1440 N Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA 23223

09/23/2021

Randolph Community Center from 4-6 p.m. at 1415 Grayland Ave, Richmond, VA 23220

