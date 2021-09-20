Richmond Fire Battalion Chief dies following medical emergency

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Fire Department is mourning a battalion chief who died following a medical emergency over the weekend.

RFD said Battalion Chief Robert “Bobby” L. Duffus was scheduled for surgery on Sept. 17 to address an off-duty injury.

Shortly before surgery, he suffered a medical emergency, which “severely compromised his health.”

FRD said he battled through the weekend and died Sunday night.

“Unfortunately, it is with extreme sadness and a heavy heart that I inform you all of the untimely passing of Battalion Chief Robert L. Duffus. May we take a moment to remember him as a true Richmond Fire Department soldier, an unwavering friend, and a solid teammate and leader throughout his 31 years of dedicated service to both the community and his fellow firefighters,” said Chief Melvin D. Carter in a notification to all RFD personnel. “I ask that you keep his wife, Pattie, and the rest of the Duffus family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

Grief counseling and peer support are available to those at the RFD who need assistance.

