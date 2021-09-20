Police: Man pretends to be vendor employee to steal cigarettes from Wawa

Healthcare Pros
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Police said a man pretended to be an employee of a vendor in order to steal cigarettes from a Colonial Heights Wawa.

A man went into the Wawa along Boulevard on the evening of July 28 and said he was an employee of the store’s usual cigarette vendor.

Police said he told employees that he was there to get a container of cigarettes that was delivered to the store in error.

“The suspect exchanged his empty container with a container full of cigarettes valued at over $2,200 and left the store,” a release said.

It was later determined that the man was not a vendor employee and had stolen the cigarettes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

