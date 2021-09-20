Healthcare Pros
Police investigate shooting at Virginia high school

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) - Police in Virginia are investigating a shooting at a high school.

Newport News Police said in a statement Monday afternoon that they are on the scene of a shooting at Heritage High School.

Police say that students are being evacuated and sent to the tennis courts. They say parents can meet them there.

