Police: 2 people wounded in shooting at Virginia high school; suspect in custody

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) - Police say two students have been wounded in a shooting at a Virginia high school.

Newport News police Chief Steve Drew said Monday that a boy was shot in the face at Heritage High School and a girl was shot in the leg.

Both 17-year-olds were taken to the hospital and neither injury was thought to be life-threatening.

The chief said authorities believe the suspect and victims knew one another but did not provide details.

A suspect, a juvenile male, is in police custody.

Drew said evidence was recovered on school grounds.

The school system’s superintendent said the high school does random searches for guns.

