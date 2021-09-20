Healthcare Pros
Person struck, killed by traffic after falling from overpass on I-95 south in Henrico

Drivers should use alternate routes and expect delays.
Drivers should use alternate routes and expect delays.(123RF)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police say a person was struck and killed by traffic after falling from the overpass on I-95 south near Brook Road in Henrico.

All southbound lanes on I-95 in Henrico near Brook Road were closed for some time.

Lanes have since reopened and the scene is clear.

