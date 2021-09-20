Over 2,300 new COVID cases reported in Virginia | Positivity rate decreases to 9.8%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 9 million COVID-19 tests have been administered since the start of the pandemic.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 836,104 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Sept. 20, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

The delta variant is continuing to cause COVID-19 cases to surge across the country and Virginia. On Monday, 2,377 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Virginia.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Since the pandemic began, 12,312 deaths have been reported, with 15 reported in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 2,158 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

The 7-day testing positivity rate, however, decreased from 10.1% to 9.8%.

There are a total of 4,405 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 83,825 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 9,052,899 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

Chesterfield: 35,874 cases, 1,113 hospitalizations, 484 deaths

Henrico: 31,667 cases, 1,213 hospitalizations, 670 deaths

Richmond: 21,924 cases, 899 hospitalizations, 293 deaths

Hanover: 10,490 cases, 352 hospitalizations, 182 deaths

Petersburg: 4,835 cases, 192 hospitalizations, 96 deaths

Goochland: 1,797 cases, 64 hospitalizations, 27 deaths

