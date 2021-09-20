Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Over 2,300 new COVID cases reported in Virginia | Positivity rate decreases to 9.8%

COVID cases in Virginia.
COVID cases in Virginia.(VDH)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 9 million COVID-19 tests have been administered since the start of the pandemic.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 836,104 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Sept. 20, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

The delta variant is continuing to cause COVID-19 cases to surge across the country and Virginia. On Monday, 2,377 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Virginia.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated and fully vaccinated people, click here.

Since the pandemic began, 12,312 deaths have been reported, with 15 reported in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 2,158 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

The 7-day testing positivity rate, however, decreased from 10.1% to 9.8%.

Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate.

There are a total of 4,405 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 83,825 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 9,052,899 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

To view NBC12′s latest COVID-19 coverage, click here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

  • Chesterfield: 35,874 cases, 1,113 hospitalizations, 484 deaths
  • Henrico: 31,667 cases, 1,213 hospitalizations, 670 deaths
  • Richmond: 21,924 cases, 899 hospitalizations, 293 deaths
  • Hanover: 10,490 cases, 352 hospitalizations, 182 deaths
  • Petersburg: 4,835 cases, 192 hospitalizations, 96 deaths
  • Goochland: 1,797 cases, 64 hospitalizations, 27 deaths

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Drivers should use alternate routes and expect delays.
Person struck, killed by traffic after falling from overpass on I-95 south in Henrico
Police lights
Police: Man shot in Richmond’s Shockoe Bottom
Virginia State Police say a 73-year-old man was killed after striking a tree in Charles City...
Police: 73-year-old man, dog killed after striking tree in Charles City County
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck

Latest News

More than 10.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the...
Over 5.8 million people receive first dose | 70.3% of adult population fully vaccinated
Doctor visit
Virginia pediatricians put out ‘call for help’ amid surging demand for care
Virginia health leaders are anxiously awaiting approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for...
VDH prepares for COVID-19 vaccine rollout for 5-11 year olds
The owner says it’s a private business, and he has every right to refuse service to those who...
Texas bar owner defends 'no mask' policy after asking couple to leave