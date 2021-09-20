Healthcare Pros
Outdoor propane fireplace leads to house fire in Salem

Firefighters say all seven occupants of the home made it out safely thanks to working fire alarms in the residence.(Roanoke County Fire and Rescue)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A house fire in Salem Sunday night started on the back deck, and was caused by a portable outdoor fireplace fueled by propane, according to the Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office. Damages total about $100,000.

A family of seven was displaced by the fire.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue was called to the fire around 8:45 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Millwood Drive in Salem.

Crews from Station 9 (Fort Lewis) found smoke and fire coming from the rear deck area of a two-story, single-family home.

Two adults and five children were in the house when the fire broke out; all got out safely with three pets, thanks to working smoke alarms in the home, according to firefighters.

The fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes. There were no reported injuries.

The family is staying with other family members who live in the area.

