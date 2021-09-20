Healthcare Pros
Olde Time Holiday Parade in Ashland canceled due to COVID

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - For the second year in a row, the Olde Time Holiday Parade in Ashland has been canceled due to COVID-19.

The town and the Kiwanis Club of Ashland said they can’t risk spectators standing too close and spreading COVID.

The parade is typically held in November.

It is the second time in 52 years that the parade has been canceled.

