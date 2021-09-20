News to Know for Sept. 20: Pfizer says vaccine works in kids; Lawmakers to discuss VEC backlog; Best weather of the week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Happy Monday! Here’s a quick look at our top stories before you start your workweek.

Best Weather of the Week

It will be a gorgeous Monday before a high chance of rain midweek with fall-like temperatures arriving soon.

Lows in the mid-60s with highs in the low 80s today. Autumn begins at 3:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Pfizer says Vaccine Works in Kids

Pfizer said Monday its COVID-19 vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11 and that it will seek U.S. authorization for this age group soon -- a key step toward beginning vaccinations for youngsters.

It’s already available for anyone 12 and older, but with kids now back in school and the extra-contagious delta variant causing a huge jump in pediatric infections, many parents are anxiously awaiting vaccinations for their younger children.

For elementary school-aged kids, Pfizer tested a much lower dose, a third of the amount that’s in each shot given now. Yet after their second dose, children ages 5 to 11 developed coronavirus-fighting antibody levels just as strong as teenagers and young adults.

A second U.S. vaccine maker, Moderna, also is studying its shots in elementary school-aged children. Pfizer and Moderna are studying even younger tots as well, down to 6-month-olds. Results are expected later in the year.

RPS Considering Change to Attendance Policy

Richmond Public School leaders are considering changes to its attendance policy due to the pandemic.

Under the current rules, any student who misses more than 18 days of school - roughly 10% of the year - could be held back a year or forced to retake a class. But now, since school leaders are encouraging kids to stay home - especially if they are exposed to coronavirus - the board is considering pausing the policy for this year.

This also comes as RPS announces there are no more online learning spots available for middle and high school learners.

RPS school leaders will meet at 6 p.m. to discuss these changes along with backlash on its school lunches. Parents can watch the meeting on RPS’ Facebook page.

RPS has had nearly 150 positive COVID-19 cases since classes started less than two weeks ago.

Chesterfield County School Cases

In Chesterfield, the Virginia Department of Health is reporting more outbreaks inside schools, giving us a better idea of the spread of COVID-19 in classrooms.

One is at the St. Edward Epiphany school, a Catholic school in Bon Air. The health department is reporting 7 connected cases there.

An outbreak was also reported at L.C. bird high school, but the department is not disclosing how many cases are connected there, to “preserve anonymity.”

Chesterfield schools have reported 836 cases in the first month of school. As of Friday, more than 2,200 students were in quarantine.

What About Other Districts?

Buckingham High School and Powhatan High School both have one outbreak each.

Goochland High School has three outbreaks with an unknown number of cases.

Henrico high school has two outbreaks with at least 5 cases.

And two schools in Spotsylvania each have a large outbreak.

Vaccine Efforts Continue

Statewide efforts to get Virginians vaccinated continue, including at a community health block party in Richmond over the weekend.

Residents could check out local businesses and get any of the three COVID-19 vaccines.

Currently, the number of people getting vaccinated is slowly rising.

The Virginia Department of Health reports more than 59 percent of all Virginians are fully vaccinated.

On Friday, more than 4,200 new COVID-19 cases were reported.

Lawmakers to Discuss VEC Backlog

State lawmakers will meet Monday morning to discuss the progress the Virginia Employment Commission has made, nearly four months after it was ordered to fix a backlog of 92,000 cases.

After a judge ordered the commission to address widespread issues, officials opened a call center and updated IT systems, eventually going through all the claims.

While the majority of the claims were resolved by the Labor Day deadline, some say it all caused a new delay with cases that were filed while the VEC caught up.

Now, state lawmakers will present their findings from a review of the VEC’s claims processing, call center performance, modernization of its IT system and management of the agency’s response to the pandemic. A final report will be released in November.

Recycling Delays Could Continue

The Central Virginia Waste Management Authority says it is still dealing with industry-wide driver and helper shortages along with truck issues.

They plan to get to most people on the “Blue Friday” schedule today. Crews will then work on making up ground throughout “Red Week.”

You’re urged to put out your container on your collection day but be aware it could be collected a day later.

Volunteers Needed

The Children’s Museum is getting a new playground, but they need your help to build it.

Volunteers from the Children’s Museum of Richmond and CarMax start construction this morning and wrap up Wednesday.

If you want to volunteer, you can pick between morning or afternoon shifts. No experience is necessary. Find more details here.

Final Thought

“When you arise in the morning, think of what a precious privilege it is to be alive – to breathe, to think, to enjoy, to love.” – Marcus Aurelius

