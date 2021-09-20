Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Monday Forecast: Sunshine and Low Humidity

Best Weather Day of the Week, with BIG Changes Coming
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:54 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A gorgeous Monday, then a high chance of rain midweek with fall like temperatures arriving soon.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. Low humidity on the Best Weather Day of the Week

Tuesday: Increasing clouds with an isolated shower possible in the afternoon or evening. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Autumn begins at 3:20pm! A strong cold front brings showers and a few storms in the afternoon and overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 60s, highs near 80. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Thursday: Showers and storms likely, especially in the morning. Sharply cooler afternoon. Lows in the low to mid 60s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Friday: Mostly sunny and cool. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 70s.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Police lights
Police: Man shot in Richmond’s Shockoe Bottom
Virginia State Police say a 73-year-old man was killed after striking a tree in Charles City...
Police: 73-year-old man, dog killed after striking tree in Charles City County
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck
jail
Sheriff: Chesterfield inmate dead after medical emergency

Latest News

Forecast: Tracking mid-week rain chances and cool down
Forecast: Tracking mid-week rain chances and cool down
Forecast: Tracking mid-week rain chances and cool down
Forecast: Tracking mid-week rain chances and cool down
Forecast: Tracking mid-week rain chances and cool down
Sunday Weather NBC12
Sunday Weather NBC12 - clipped version