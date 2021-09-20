Monday Forecast: Sunshine and Low Humidity
Best Weather Day of the Week, with BIG Changes Coming
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A gorgeous Monday, then a high chance of rain midweek with fall like temperatures arriving soon.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. Low humidity on the Best Weather Day of the Week
Tuesday: Increasing clouds with an isolated shower possible in the afternoon or evening. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)
Wednesday: Autumn begins at 3:20pm! A strong cold front brings showers and a few storms in the afternoon and overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 60s, highs near 80. (Rain Chance: 60%)
Thursday: Showers and storms likely, especially in the morning. Sharply cooler afternoon. Lows in the low to mid 60s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
Friday: Mostly sunny and cool. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 70s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 70s.
