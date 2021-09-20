Monday Forecast: Sunshine and Low Humidity

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A gorgeous Monday, then a high chance of rain midweek with fall like temperatures arriving soon.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. Low humidity on the Best Weather Day of the Week

Tuesday: Increasing clouds with an isolated shower possible in the afternoon or evening. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Autumn begins at 3:20pm! A strong cold front brings showers and a few storms in the afternoon and overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 60s, highs near 80. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Thursday: Showers and storms likely, especially in the morning. Sharply cooler afternoon. Lows in the low to mid 60s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Friday: Mostly sunny and cool. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 70s.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.