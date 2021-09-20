Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Juvenile fatally shot during fight at Virginia county fair

Authorities did not disclose exactly where the shooting occurred, only that it happened at the...
Authorities did not disclose exactly where the shooting occurred, only that it happened at the fairgrounds in Ringgold.(WMBF)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RINGGOLD, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia are investigating the fatal shooting of a juvenile at a county fair. The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened Saturday night at the Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair.

The Danville Register & Bee reports that the sheriff’s office is withholding the identity of the victim. Authorities did not disclose exactly where the shooting occurred, only that it happened at the fairgrounds in Ringgold.

A post on the fair’s Facebook page said a fight broke out in the parking lot and “ended in a young man losing his life to a senseless act of gun violence.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say shots were fired after a football game in Henrico County.
Police: Shots fired after football game in Henrico
Climate Scientist Jeffery Hoffman says the city's drainage systems are designed for 10 year...
Scientist warns 100-year weather event that overwhelmed Richmond drains could become commonplace
Police lights
Police: Man shot in Richmond’s Shockoe Bottom
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck
Community health block party
Dozens gather to support block party at City’s Brookland Park neighborhood

Latest News

Volunteers from Ismaili CIVIC and the International Rescue Committee collect donations for...
Ismaili CIVIC, International Rescue Committee collects donations for Afghan refugees
Guests will be able to try out a selection of teas, finger sandwiches and sweets during a...
Chesterfield Historical Society of Virginia to host wedding customs presentation event
Virginia Employment Commission
VEC website to be offline temporarily for updates
Unemployment
Pandemic-related unemployment benefits slated to end in September