JobFairX to host Richmond Virtual Career Fair with over 25 employers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - JobFairX will be hosting the Richmond Virtual Career Fair where job seekers will be able to meet with over 25 employers.

Employers such as Charter Communications, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines Group and many more will be in attendance.

Applicants are encouraged to upload their resumes after registering so employers will have access to it.

The event is free for all participants. To register, click here.

For more information, contact Scott Lobenberg at 702-269-0808 or send an email to scott@hirex.us.

