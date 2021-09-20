Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

JobFairX to host Richmond Virtual Career Fair with over 25 employers

Applicants are encouraged to upload their resumes after registering so employers will have...
Applicants are encouraged to upload their resumes after registering so employers will have access to it.(Live 5)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - JobFairX will be hosting the Richmond Virtual Career Fair where job seekers will be able to meet with over 25 employers.

Employers such as Charter Communications, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines Group and many more will be in attendance.

Applicants are encouraged to upload their resumes after registering so employers will have access to it.

The event is free for all participants. To register, click here.

For more information, contact Scott Lobenberg at 702-269-0808 or send an email to scott@hirex.us.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police say shots were fired after a football game in Henrico County.
Police: Shots fired after football game in Henrico
Climate Scientist Jeffery Hoffman says the city's drainage systems are designed for 10 year...
Scientist warns 100-year weather event that overwhelmed Richmond drains could become commonplace
Police and the FBI are searching for Brian Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve in Florida.
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Police lights
Police: Man shot in Richmond’s Shockoe Bottom
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck

Latest News

Virginia State University in Ettrick.
Virginia State University ranks in top 30 for best HBCU’s
Drivers should use alternate routes and expect delays.
Person struck, killed by traffic after falling from overpass on I-95 south in Henrico
Volunteers from Ismaili CIVIC and the International Rescue Committee collect donations for...
Ismaili CIVIC, International Rescue Committee collects donations for Afghan refugees
Guests will be able to try out a selection of teas, finger sandwiches and sweets during a...
Chesterfield Historical Society of Virginia to host wedding customs presentation event