How to save at the grocery store

By Rachel DePompa
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Grocery store prices are still growing. The nation’s largest supermarket by sales, Kroger, reported inflation is running hotter than anticipated in a second-quarter earnings call. This is why we have some ways to spend less the next time you buy groceries.

As always, set a budget and stick to it. If it’s just you, maybe you budget $60 a week. If you’re a family of four, try $120 a week at the grocery store.

Now, watch what you spend. Look for deals and buy-one-get-one deals.

Whatever store you use - Kroger, Wegmans, Food Lion - use their app and make sure to upload the coupons.

Standardize your menu to certain types of food. It will narrow your focus at the store.

And don’t shop hungry! You’ll end up spending more.

Plus, don’t forget to cycle in leftovers. Try to use everything and not throw away food.

The more you meal plan and buy for specific recipes, the easier it will be to follow a list when you shop.

