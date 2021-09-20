Chris Janson to perform at After Hours Concerts at Chesterfield County Fairgrounds

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Country music star Chris Janson will perform at the After Hours Concerts at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds.

The concert will be on Oct. 22.

Some of his hits include “Buy Me A Boat” and “Good Vibes.”

Tickets for the concert go on sale Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. There will be a limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets available for just $21 from Sept. 24-30. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849).

Gates open at 5 p.m., with the show starting at 6 p.m. The concert will be held rain or shine, and no refunds will be given.

