Children’s Museum of Richmond asks for help building new playground

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Children’s Museum of Richmond is asking for your help building a brand new playground.

Volunteers from CarMax, the museum and KABOOM! are set to start work on the playground in the museum’s backyard Monday, September 20th. Any community members who want to get involved with the project are also invited.

You have to be 18 years or older, and should come dressed for construction. No experience is necessary. Gloves and other safety materials will be provided.

There are shifts available Monday through Wednesday in the mornings, from 8 - 11:30 a.m., or afternoons, from 1 - 4:30 p.m.

All the work will wrap up with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, September 22nd at 4 p.m.

If you’re interested in signing up, head to the museum’s website.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.