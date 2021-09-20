Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Children’s Museum of Richmond asks for help building new playground

Volunteers needed from Sept. 20th to Sept. 22nd
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:36 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Children’s Museum of Richmond is asking for your help building a brand new playground.

Volunteers from CarMax, the museum and KABOOM! are set to start work on the playground in the museum’s backyard Monday, September 20th. Any community members who want to get involved with the project are also invited.

You have to be 18 years or older, and should come dressed for construction. No experience is necessary. Gloves and other safety materials will be provided.

There are shifts available Monday through Wednesday in the mornings, from 8 - 11:30 a.m., or afternoons, from 1 - 4:30 p.m.

All the work will wrap up with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, September 22nd at 4 p.m.

If you’re interested in signing up, head to the museum’s website.

