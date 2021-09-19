Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Two men fatally shot at North Carolina Central University

Durham police said the shooting happened Saturday night in the surface parking lot next to the...
Durham police said the shooting happened Saturday night in the surface parking lot next to the Latham Parking Deck.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Two men were shot and killed on the North Carolina Central University campus while a college football game was being played nearby.

Durham police said the shooting happened Saturday night in the surface parking lot next to the Latham Parking Deck.

More than 5,600 people who were attending the football game were placed on lockdown in the nearby O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium.

Area roads were closed as police looked for the shooter or shooters.

WRAL-TV reports that police are searching for a black Nissan Altima with tinted windows and are still working to determine what led up to the shooting.

The NCCU Department of Police and Public Safety said in a statement that neither of the victims were students at the university.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say shots were fired after a football game in Henrico County.
Police: Shots fired after football game in Henrico
Climate Scientist Jeffery Hoffman says the city's drainage systems are designed for 10 year...
Scientist warns 100-year weather event that overwhelmed Richmond drains could become commonplace
Community health block party
Dozens gather to support block party at City’s Brookland Park neighborhood
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck
Police lights
Police: Man shot in Richmond’s Shockoe Bottom

Latest News

Aerial footage from Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, shows migrants camped under the bridge in Del...
US begins flying Haitian migrants home from Texas
Police and the FBI are searching for Brian Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve in Florida.
Search for Brian Laundrie resumes in Florida; search for Gabby Petito continues in Wyoming
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 file photo, Manny Pacquiao, of the Philippines, poses for...
Boxer-senator Manny Pacquiao to run for Philippine president
jail
Sheriff: Chesterfield inmate dead after medical emergency