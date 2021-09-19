Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Tropical Storm Peter forms over Atlantic Ocean

A tropical depression strengthened into Tropical Storm Peter early Sunday over the Atlantic...
A tropical depression strengthened into Tropical Storm Peter early Sunday over the Atlantic Ocean.(Source: NHC/NOAA)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 4:53 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) - Forecasters say Tropical Storm Peter has formed over the Atlantic Ocean early Sunday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says the system is centered about 630 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands.

Peter is expected to bring rain to the islands including the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico through Tuesday. No coastal watches or warnings are in effect.

Meanwhile, another tropical depression has formed over the far eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean. Tropical depression

Seventeen is located about 330 miles southwest of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands.

Forecasters say it is expected to become a tropical storm later Sunday or on Monday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Climate Scientist Jeffery Hoffman says the city's drainage systems are designed for 10 year...
Scientist warns 100-year weather event that overwhelmed Richmond drains could become commonplace
Police say shots were fired after a football game in Henrico County.
Police: Shots fired after football game in Henrico
Dustin Tavella
Virginia man wins America’s Got Talent Season 16!
Community health block party
Dozens gather to support block party at City’s Brookland Park neighborhood
The old Ramada Inn
Trial date set for dilapidated Ramada Inn case in Petersburg

Latest News

Police lights
Police: Man shot in Richmond’s Shockoe Bottom
This year's Emmys are shedding some of last year's COVID constraints and getting back to a live...
'Ted Lasso,' 'The Crown' could dominate 2021 Emmys
A UPS driver allegedly illegally passed an Indiana school bus, coming within inches of hitting...
Caught on camera: UPS driver nearly hits kids getting off school bus
Prosecutors charged the UPS driver with passing a school bus when the arm signal is extended.
Close call as UPS driver passes school bus, nearly hits 3 kids