Sheriff: Chesterfield inmate dead after medical emergency

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield County inmate was pronounced dead Saturday night of an apparent overdose, the County Sheriff said.

On Saturday, Sept. 18, around 10 p.m. an inmate called for deputies to report her roommate was having a medical emergency.

That inmate, identified as Rebecca Franklin, 32, of Chesterfield, was found unresponsive in the “Transit Area” of the jail, where new inmates are initially housed.

“Additional deputies and medical personnel responded and began emergency medical procedures to include CPR and the administration of several doses of NARCAN,” Sheriff Karl Leonard said in a press release. “Chesterfield Fire and EMS personnel arrived on scene within minutes and began advance life saving measures however Franklin could not be revived and was pronounced deceased.”

The 32-year-old was being held at the Chesterfield County Jail for several charges including:

Felony probation violation for Possession of a Controlled Substance (Hopewell)

Felony probation violation stemming from an earlier conviction for Child Abuse with Serious Injury (Prince George County)

Felony probation violation for Intent to Distribute Schedule I or II Drug (Colonial Heights)

Franklin’s cause of death will be determined by the VA Medical Examiner’s Office.

Chesterfield Police are investigating the death.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.