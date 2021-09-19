Healthcare Pros
Police: Man shot in Richmond’s Shockoe Bottom

Police lights
By Karina Bolster
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 5:06 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the city’s Shockoe Bottom.

Around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19 police responded to the intersection of 18th Street and Main Street for a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officer found an adult man with non-life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contacted Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

