Police: 73-year-old man, dog killed after striking tree in Charles City County

CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police say a 73-year-old man was killed after striking a tree in Charles City County.

At 11:59 a.m. on Sept.18, state police responded to a crash in the 6900 Block of Route 5 (John Tyler Memorial Highway.)

According to the investigation, a green Morgan convertible was headed east when it ran off the road to the right, re-entered the roadway, then ran off the road to the right again striking a tree.

John A. Hinson, 73, of Charles City Va., was the driver. He was not wearing a seatbelt. Hinson was partially ejected and succumbed to his injuries on the scene. Two dogs were with Hinson at the time of the crash. Both dogs were not restrained in the vehicle. One of the dogs was ejected.

The other dog survived the crash and was transported by Charles City County Animal Control.

The investigation is ongoing.

