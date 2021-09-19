Healthcare Pros
Military aircraft crashes in Lake Worth, Texas, authorities say

The police department wrote that two to six homes were damaged.
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A military aircraft crashed in Lake Worth, Texas, on Sunday, authorities said.

The Fort Worth Fire Department and the Lake Worth Police Department tweeted about the crash early Sunday afternoon.

The fire department wrote that a “military training aircraft” had crashed, and that two to three people were being treated and two homes were heavily damaged.

The police department wrote that two to six homes were damaged.

Lake Worth is about eight miles northwest of Fort Worth.

