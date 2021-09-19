Healthcare Pros
Ismaili CIVIC, International Rescue Committee collects donations for Afghan refugees

Volunteers from Ismaili CIVIC and the International Rescue Committee collect donations for Afghan refugees resettling in Richmond.(Source: NBC12 | NBC1)
By Desiree Montilla
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Volunteers from Ismaili CIVIC and the International Rescue Committee collected donations from the community to help Afghan refugees resettling in Richmond.

On Sunday afternoon, volunteers set up drive-up donation stations to give people a chance to come by and drop off a variety of items including clothing, household appliances, toiletries, and educational supplies.

Rhonda Coury dropped off pots and pans, blankets, and laundry detergent to lend a helping hand.

“I think it’s very important as a community to help our neighbors,” she said. “I can’t imagine myself coming here with nothing at all, so I thought it was very important to help them out.”

As donations were dropped off, volunteers sorted through and packed items to load into a truck.

Hadi Merchant, a member of the Richmond Shia Ismaili Muslim community, says this work is their privilege.

“Within the ethics and principles of our faith, we feel like it is our duty to lend a hand for the resettlement of the refugees,” he said.

Merchant also says this donation drive is an important part of their work to give back to their community.

“We consider this our privilege and our duty not only for refugees, but underserved communities,” Merchant said. “We want to elevate the status of the human so they can live in dignity.”

The donations will be taken to the International Rescue Committee’s office. From there, the items will be sorted and distributed to Afghan refugees resettling in Richmond.

