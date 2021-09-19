Forecast: Warm weather sticks around for a couple days

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Fall like temperatures are in sight the end of next week!

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Autumn begins at 3:20pm! A strong cold front brings showers and a few storms later in the day and overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 60s, highs near 80. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Thursday: Few morning showers otherwise turning mostly sunny and comfortable! Lows in the low to mid 60s, highs in the low to mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Mostly sunny and cool. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 70s.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.