Forecast: Warm weather sticks around for a couple days
Next best rain chance arrives with cold front the middle of next week
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Fall like temperatures are in sight the end of next week!
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s.
Tuesday: Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)
Wednesday: Autumn begins at 3:20pm! A strong cold front brings showers and a few storms later in the day and overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 60s, highs near 80. (Rain Chance: 60%)
Thursday: Few morning showers otherwise turning mostly sunny and comfortable! Lows in the low to mid 60s, highs in the low to mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
Friday: Mostly sunny and cool. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 70s.
