Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Forecast: Warm weather sticks around for a couple days

Next best rain chance arrives with cold front the middle of next week
By Sophia Armata
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Fall like temperatures are in sight the end of next week!

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Autumn begins at 3:20pm! A strong cold front brings showers and a few storms later in the day and overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 60s, highs near 80. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Thursday: Few morning showers otherwise turning mostly sunny and comfortable! Lows in the low to mid 60s, highs in the low to mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Mostly sunny and cool. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 70s.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Climate Scientist Jeffery Hoffman says the city's drainage systems are designed for 10 year...
Scientist warns 100-year weather event that overwhelmed Richmond drains could become commonplace
Police say shots were fired after a football game in Henrico County.
Police: Shots fired after football game in Henrico
Dustin Tavella
Virginia man wins America’s Got Talent Season 16!
Community health block party
Dozens gather to support block party at City’s Brookland Park neighborhood
The old Ramada Inn
Trial date set for dilapidated Ramada Inn case in Petersburg

Latest News

Forecast: Sunshine and warm temperatures the next couple days
Forecast: Warm & mostly dry weekend ahead
Forecast: Warm & mostly dry weekend ahead
Forecast: Drier and warmer weekend ahead
7-day forecast
Temperatures above average this weekend and the start of next week