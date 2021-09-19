Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Fifteen state employees receive 2021 Governor’s Honor Awards

The awards were presented to employees who were chosen for many accomplishments and who...
The awards were presented to employees who were chosen for many accomplishments and who demonstrated outstanding service and commitment to the commonwealth.(NBC29)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Northam announces 15 state employees as recipients of the 2021 Governor’s Honor Awards.

The awards were presented to employees who were chosen for many accomplishments and who demonstrated outstanding service and commitment to the commonwealth.

The recipients of the 2021 Governor’s Honor Awards are:

  • Crystal Barrett, Department of General Services
  • Dr. Tomikia LeGrande, Virginia Commonwealth University
  • Pamela Kestner, Department of Housing and Community Development
  • David Todd Phillips, Department of Military Affairs
  • Seyoum Behre, Department of Social Services
  • Lieutenant Thomas Mitchell, Department of Corrections
  • Mitchell D. Broudy, Office of the Attorney General
  • Nathan O’Kane, P.E., Department of Transportation
  • Vieng Sikler, Margie Wilks, Samantha Cohen, Barbara Smith, and William Libby, Department of Veterans Services
  • Douglas D. Riley, Virginia Retirement System
  • Alistria Crafton, Department of Education

“I feel so fortunate to work alongside such excellent state employees,” Gov. Northam said. “These recipients deserve recognition for their unwavering efforts, commitment to public service, and professional excellence. On behalf of the Commonwealth, thank you for your hard work.”

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police say shots were fired after a football game in Henrico County.
Police: Shots fired after football game in Henrico
Climate Scientist Jeffery Hoffman says the city's drainage systems are designed for 10 year...
Scientist warns 100-year weather event that overwhelmed Richmond drains could become commonplace
Police lights
Police: Man shot in Richmond’s Shockoe Bottom
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck
Community health block party
Dozens gather to support block party at City’s Brookland Park neighborhood

Latest News

Virginia Employment Commission
VEC website to be offline temporarily for updates
Unemployment
Pandemic-related unemployment benefits slated to end in September
Police lights
Police: Man shot in Richmond’s Shockoe Bottom
jail
Sheriff: Chesterfield inmate dead after medical emergency