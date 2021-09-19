Fifteen state employees receive 2021 Governor’s Honor Awards
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Northam announces 15 state employees as recipients of the 2021 Governor’s Honor Awards.
The awards were presented to employees who were chosen for many accomplishments and who demonstrated outstanding service and commitment to the commonwealth.
The recipients of the 2021 Governor’s Honor Awards are:
- Crystal Barrett, Department of General Services
- Dr. Tomikia LeGrande, Virginia Commonwealth University
- Pamela Kestner, Department of Housing and Community Development
- David Todd Phillips, Department of Military Affairs
- Seyoum Behre, Department of Social Services
- Lieutenant Thomas Mitchell, Department of Corrections
- Mitchell D. Broudy, Office of the Attorney General
- Nathan O’Kane, P.E., Department of Transportation
- Vieng Sikler, Margie Wilks, Samantha Cohen, Barbara Smith, and William Libby, Department of Veterans Services
- Douglas D. Riley, Virginia Retirement System
- Alistria Crafton, Department of Education
“I feel so fortunate to work alongside such excellent state employees,” Gov. Northam said. “These recipients deserve recognition for their unwavering efforts, commitment to public service, and professional excellence. On behalf of the Commonwealth, thank you for your hard work.”
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.