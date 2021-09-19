Fifteen state employees receive 2021 Governor’s Honor Awards

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Northam announces 15 state employees as recipients of the 2021 Governor’s Honor Awards.

The awards were presented to employees who were chosen for many accomplishments and who demonstrated outstanding service and commitment to the commonwealth.

The recipients of the 2021 Governor’s Honor Awards are:

Crystal Barrett, Department of General Services

Dr. Tomikia LeGrande, Virginia Commonwealth University

Pamela Kestner, Department of Housing and Community Development

David Todd Phillips, Department of Military Affairs

Seyoum Behre, Department of Social Services

Lieutenant Thomas Mitchell, Department of Corrections

Mitchell D. Broudy, Office of the Attorney General

Nathan O’Kane, P.E., Department of Transportation

Vieng Sikler, Margie Wilks, Samantha Cohen, Barbara Smith, and William Libby, Department of Veterans Services

Douglas D. Riley, Virginia Retirement System

Alistria Crafton, Department of Education

“I feel so fortunate to work alongside such excellent state employees,” Gov. Northam said. “These recipients deserve recognition for their unwavering efforts, commitment to public service, and professional excellence. On behalf of the Commonwealth, thank you for your hard work.”

