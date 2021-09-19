Chesterfield Historical Society of Virginia to host wedding customs presentation event

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Historical Society of Virginia (CHSV) and the Chesterfield County Department of Parks and Recreation will be hosting an event called, ‘Wedding Traditions Tea’.

The program will be presented by Daniella Kyriakides, a Richmond- and Tri-Cities-area wedding planner, who’s been planning and coordinating weddings for over 40 years.

Kyriakides works on weddings at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Richmond and is a wedding planner and coordinator of referral for Weston Plantation in Hopewell, Brandermill Country Club in Midlothian, and Dover Hall Estate in Goochland.

Guests will be able to try out a selection of teas, finger sandwiches and sweets during a presentation conducted by Kyriakides.

The event will take place at Magnolia Grange House Museum located at 10020 Iron Bridge Road on Oct. 6 from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Admissions are $30 per person and reservations are required. You must register by Oct. 1 at 12 p.m. To register, click here.

