Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Chesterfield Historical Society of Virginia to host wedding customs presentation event

Guests will be able to try out a selection of teas, finger sandwiches and sweets during a...
Guests will be able to try out a selection of teas, finger sandwiches and sweets during a presentation conducted by Kyriakides.(Pixabay)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Historical Society of Virginia (CHSV) and the Chesterfield County Department of Parks and Recreation will be hosting an event called, ‘Wedding Traditions Tea’.

The program will be presented by Daniella Kyriakides, a Richmond- and Tri-Cities-area wedding planner, who’s been planning and coordinating weddings for over 40 years.

Kyriakides works on weddings at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Richmond and is a wedding planner and coordinator of referral for Weston Plantation in Hopewell, Brandermill Country Club in Midlothian, and Dover Hall Estate in Goochland.

Guests will be able to try out a selection of teas, finger sandwiches and sweets during a presentation conducted by Kyriakides.

The event will take place at Magnolia Grange House Museum located at 10020 Iron Bridge Road on Oct. 6 from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Admissions are $30 per person and reservations are required. You must register by Oct. 1 at 12 p.m. To register, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police say shots were fired after a football game in Henrico County.
Police: Shots fired after football game in Henrico
Climate Scientist Jeffery Hoffman says the city's drainage systems are designed for 10 year...
Scientist warns 100-year weather event that overwhelmed Richmond drains could become commonplace
Police lights
Police: Man shot in Richmond’s Shockoe Bottom
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck
Community health block party
Dozens gather to support block party at City’s Brookland Park neighborhood

Latest News

Volunteers from Ismaili CIVIC and the International Rescue Committee collect donations for...
Ismaili CIVIC, International Rescue Committee collects donations for Afghan refugees
Virginia Employment Commission
VEC website to be offline temporarily for updates
Unemployment
Pandemic-related unemployment benefits slated to end in September
Police lights
Police: Man shot in Richmond’s Shockoe Bottom