Spotsylvania deputies respond to three different shootings within 48 hours

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Deputies in Spotsylvania County responded to three different shootings within 48 hours of each other. According to deputies, two men were arrested and charged.

On Sept. 16 around 4 a.m., deputies responded to a house in the 5000 block of Norris Drive in the Maple Grove Subdivision for a report of a shooting.

Once arriving on the scene, deputies found a home with several people inside who had been shot. Detectives investigated and collected several pieces of evidence. According to the investigation, the people in the home and the shooter knew each other.

Warrants were obtained on Julius Q. Ferguson, 30 of Stafford. Ferguson turned himself into the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 17. He is being held with no bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail.

On Sept. 17, deputies responded to a shooting at Durango’s Grill located in the 4200 block of Plank Road. When they arrived on the scene, they found several rounds of gunfire had erupted in the parking lot between several suspects.

The initial report says someone was shot, however deputies could not locate anyone who was injured. Businesses and vehicles in the area were struck by gunfire, which caused extensive damage.

That investigation is ongoing.

On Sept. 18 around 12:30 a.m., deputies arrived at the 6100 block of Pondoley Drive in the Oak Grove Subdivision for the report of someone shot. On the scene, a woman was found lying in the driveway with a gunshot wound to her upper body. Paramedics assisted the victim, however the victim, identified as Latoya Acree, 41, of Spotsylvania, succumbed to her injuries.

According to deputies, the suspect, Elijah D. Smith, 21, who was identified as the victim’s son, was located by deputies at a nearby hotel in Four Mile Fork. Smith was taken into custody without incident. The investigation revealed there was a domestic argument between the two before the shooting.

Smith was charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Deputies say none of these shootings were related.

