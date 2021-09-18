Healthcare Pros
Police: Shots fired after football game in Henrico

No injuries reported
Police say shots were fired after a football game in Henrico County.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say shots were fired after a football game in Henrico County.

On Sept. 17 in the 8300 block of Hungary Springs Road, officers were directing traffic after a football game between Hermitage and Varina High Schools,

Officers noticed an altercation occur and then heard several unrelated gunshots fired in an adjacent area. When checked out the area, they did not find anyone injured or any other damages. This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 of Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

