House fire in Stafford temporarily displaces six people

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - Crews in Stafford County say a house fire temporarily displaced six people.

At 12:30 p.m. on September 18th, Stafford County Fire and Rescue crews responded to the report of a structure fire in the 100 block of Northampton Boulevard in the northern area of Stafford County.

Stafford fire (Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department)

The fire could be seen from the front and side of a two-story, single-family home and reached into the attic of the house. After 20 minutes, the fire was marked under control.

No injuries were reported. The fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.