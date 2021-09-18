Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

House fire in Stafford temporarily displaces six people

Crews in Stafford County say a house fire temporarily displaced six people.
Crews in Stafford County say a house fire temporarily displaced six people.(Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - Crews in Stafford County say a house fire temporarily displaced six people.

At 12:30 p.m. on September 18th, Stafford County Fire and Rescue crews responded to the report of a structure fire in the 100 block of Northampton Boulevard in the northern area of Stafford County.

Stafford fire
Stafford fire(Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department)

The fire could be seen from the front and side of a two-story, single-family home and reached into the attic of the house. After 20 minutes, the fire was marked under control.

No injuries were reported. The fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Flooding on I-95.
Flash flooding prompts water rescues, I-95 closure in Richmond
Dustin Tavella
Virginia man wins America’s Got Talent Season 16!
Henrico police say Jaquan Kelson ran away from the scene of a three vehicle crash.
Police: Man flees 3-vehicle crash, leaving three children behind
Police in Henrico are investigating after a 25-year-old man was found shot to death.
Police: 25-year-old man found shot to death in Henrico
Pedestrian killed on I-64
Police identify pedestrian killed on I-64

Latest News

Jack O Lantern
Hollowed Harvest opens this month, showcasing thousands of Jack-O-Lanterns
Police say shots were fired after a football game in Henrico County.
Police: Shots fired after football game in Henrico
Climate Scientist Jeffery Hoffman says the city's drainage systems are designed for 10 year...
Scientist warns 100-year weather event that overwhelmed Richmond drains could become commonplace
Flooding could become more commonplace in Richmond, according to one scientist.
Scientist warns 100-year weather event that overwhelmed Richmond drains could become commonplace