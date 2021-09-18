Hollowed Harvest opens this month, showcasing thousands of Jack-O-Lanterns

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Starting this month, Hollowed Harvest will open showcasing over 7,000 Jack-O-Lantern displays.

Some Jack-O-Lanterns at Hollowed Harvest are estimated to be 50 feet in length. It will take 35-40 minutes to walk through the entire show.

The show will open on Sept. 24 and is scheduled to be open Thursdays-Sundays until Oct. 31. The event will be held at Camp Hanover located at 3163 Parsleys Mill Road in Mechanicsville.

Tickets are on sale now and must be purchased in advance before time slots closeout. To purchase tickets, click here.

