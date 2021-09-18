Forecast: Warm & mostly dry weekend ahead

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Fall like temperatures are in sight on the 7 day forecast!

Saturday: Foggy start to the morning. Take it slow on the roads. Morning clouds turning partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 10%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Autumn begins at 3:20pm! A strong cold front brings rain likely later in the day and overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Thursday: Few morning showers otherwise turning mostly sunny and comfortable! Lows near 60, highs in the low 70s. (AM Rain Chance: 40%)

Friday: Mostly sunny and cool. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s.

