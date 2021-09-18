Dozens gather to support block party at City’s Brookland Park neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Community Health Block Party was held in an effort to educate and promote healthy living, and the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine. The event was held on Richmond’s northside in the Brookland Park neighborhood.

Business owner and barber at Tren’s Barbershop, Willie Hilliard says The party gave people a chance to give people a fresh look at a community that has grown a lot in the past year.

“Last year we couldn’t do it because of COVID and we were still a little questionable about doing it again this year because we are still in a pandemic, but folks wanted to come out, they miss being out and wanted to see the community so we put something together,” Hilliard said.

From noon to 5 p.m. dozens of people showed up to patronize many of the businesses along Brookland Park Boulevard.

“Being able to come out now is just a great way of just saying hey we’re out the house, but while we’re out of the house it’s just a great way to support small businesses and new businesses,” Diamonds and Dutch Pet Grooming Owner, Michelle Millet said.

Businesses say this was an opportunity to show people who don’t live in Brookland Park what it has to offer. Alfred Liggins II of Urban One Inc. also took time to speak with community members and business owners about the One Casino project up for a vote on the November ballot.

“I love seeing all of these businesses that are open and thriving and expanding their opportunity, and community people giving back to those businesses,” Liggins said.

VDH and the Richmond-Henrico Health District were also present giving those who haven’t had a chance to get vaccinated their shot of the Moderna, Pfizer, or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

“We thought it was important to come to the community and offer vaccines where there at so they don’t have to come to us,” Public Health Nurse Natasha Coleman said.

“We basically wanted to highlight the businesses here on the corridor, for people who don’t normally come down here on a regular basis, but they heard a lot about our great places,” Hilliard said. “It’s a way for people to actually realize what’s going on in the community and actually see that this is a great place to live work and play.”

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.