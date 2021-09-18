Donation drive to be held in Henrico for Afghan refugees
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Shia Ismaili Muslim Community and the International Rescue Committee will be holding a drive-by donation drive for Afghan refugees.
This event will be helping out Afghanis who came to America amid the collapse of the Afghan government.
The following items for donation are accepted:
- Eating utensils
- Pots and pans
- Dish soap
- Trash bags
- Toothbrushes
- Toothpaste
- Women’s sanitary items
- Shampoo & conditioner
- Blankets & Comforters
- Clothing & baby blankets
- Diapers & many more
The donation drive will take place on Sept. 19 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m at Richmond Jamathkhana located at 2500 East Parham Road.
