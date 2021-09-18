Donation drive to be held in Henrico for Afghan refugees

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Shia Ismaili Muslim Community and the International Rescue Committee will be holding a drive-by donation drive for Afghan refugees.

This event will be helping out Afghanis who came to America amid the collapse of the Afghan government.

The following items for donation are accepted:

Eating utensils

Pots and pans

Dish soap

Trash bags

Toothbrushes

Toothpaste

Women’s sanitary items

Shampoo & conditioner

Blankets & Comforters

Clothing & baby blankets

Diapers & many more

The donation drive will take place on Sept. 19 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m at Richmond Jamathkhana located at 2500 East Parham Road.

