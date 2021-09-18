Healthcare Pros
Donation drive to be held in Henrico for Afghan refugees

This event will be helping out Afghanis who came to America amid the collapse of the Afghan...
This event will be helping out Afghanis who came to America amid the collapse of the Afghan government.
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Shia Ismaili Muslim Community and the International Rescue Committee will be holding a drive-by donation drive for Afghan refugees.

This event will be helping out Afghanis who came to America amid the collapse of the Afghan government.

The following items for donation are accepted:

  • Eating utensils
  • Pots and pans
  • Dish soap
  • Trash bags
  • Toothbrushes
  • Toothpaste
  • Women’s sanitary items
  • Shampoo & conditioner
  • Blankets & Comforters
  • Clothing & baby blankets
  • Diapers & many more

The donation drive will take place on Sept. 19 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m at Richmond Jamathkhana located at 2500 East Parham Road.

