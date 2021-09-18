Conference prepares veterans, transitioning service members for higher education to enter workforce

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) and Virginia’s Community Colleges (VCCS) will be hosting the 2021 Virtual Virginia Military and Veterans Education Summit.

This event assists Virginia veterans, transitioning service members and military spouses in helping them get higher education and training as they prepare to enter the civilian workforce.

Faculty members from community and four-year colleges and universities, school officials and government and business leaders will be at the event.

A variety of presentations and panel discussions will be held on topics including student veterans, career planning, educational benefits, opportunities, and community resources.

The two-day summit will take place from Sept. 22-23 and is free for participants to attend. For more information and to register for the event, click here.

