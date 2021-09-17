Healthcare Pros
Virginia teenager sentenced to 17 years for fatal shooting

On Wednesday, a judge sentenced Cameron Barclift to 17 years in prison, the maximum recommended...
On Wednesday, a judge sentenced Cameron Barclift to 17 years in prison, the maximum recommended by state sentencing guidelines.(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a Virginia teenager to 17 years in prison after his guilty plea earlier in the year to second-degree murder in a fatal shooting outside a restaurant.

The Virginian Pilot of Norfolk reports that 18-year-old Cameron Barclift was identified by witnesses and arrested just moments after the shooting in May 2019. Barclift told police he fired his gun because someone in a truck called him a name and he feared the passengers would do something.

Authorities say Barclift fired one shot at the back of the truck and hit 23-year-old Cole Stuart Grant in the head.

On Wednesday, a judge sentenced Barclift to 17 years in prison, the maximum recommended by state sentencing guidelines.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

