Unemployment rate in Virginia drops to 4% in August

Unemployment graphic.
Unemployment graphic.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam announced that the state’s unemployment rate dropped once again.

In August, the rate dropped to 4 percent, which is 3 percent below the rate from a year ago.

“The labor force increased by 5,550 to 4,247,321, as the number of unemployed residents decreased by 7,678 to 168,515. The number of employed residents rose by 13,228 to 4,078,806,” a release said.

Northam said the state’s unemployment rate continues to be below the national average, which is 5.2 percent.

“Virginia’s economic recovery continues to outpace the nation,” said Northam. “Our unemployment rate remains well below the national average and has fallen consistently every month for the past fifteen months. More people are working and businesses are continuing to flock to our Commonwealth—even with the ongoing threat of COVID-19. I’m proud of our roaring economic growth, and I look forward to seeing these trends continue.”

For more information, click here.

