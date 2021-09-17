Trial date set for dilapidated Ramada Inn case in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A trial date is set for the legal battle over the dilapidated Ramada Inn in Petersburg.

In June, the city asked the court to order the building’s owner to address the building, which they say is unsafe.

If the owner fails to do so, the city wants permission to tear it down.

The trial will start on June 13, 2022.

