Third annual March for Life rally held at state Capitol

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Crowds of people gathered in downtown Richmond for the third annual March for Life rally at the Virginia Capitol.

These pro-life groups are saying Friday’s event is significant because it’s being held on the first day of early voting, meaning they’re hoping people from this event will head straight to their local registrar’s to vote for their pro-life candidates.

Abortion has been a controversial issue here in Virginia and was even brought up during Thursday night’s first gubernatorial debate.

The rally got underway at noon and the march started around 1 p.m. at the Capitol.

This is a developing story. Reporter Karina Bolster will have full reports on NBC12 News at 4, 5, and 6.

