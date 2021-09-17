Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Third annual March for Life rally held at state Capitol

March for Life
March for Life(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Crowds of people gathered in downtown Richmond for the third annual March for Life rally at the Virginia Capitol.

These pro-life groups are saying Friday’s event is significant because it’s being held on the first day of early voting, meaning they’re hoping people from this event will head straight to their local registrar’s to vote for their pro-life candidates.

Abortion has been a controversial issue here in Virginia and was even brought up during Thursday night’s first gubernatorial debate.

The rally got underway at noon and the march started around 1 p.m. at the Capitol.

This is a developing story. Reporter Karina Bolster will have full reports on NBC12 News at 4, 5, and 6.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Flooding on I-95.
Flash flooding prompts water rescues, I-95 closure in Richmond
Dustin Tavella
Virginia man wins America’s Got Talent Season 16!
Pedestrian killed on I-64
Police identify pedestrian killed on I-64
Flooding around Harrison and Broad streets.
A look at Thursday's flash flooding around Richmond
Henrico police say Jaquan Kelson ran away from the scene of a three vehicle crash.
Police: Man flees 3-vehicle crash, leaving three children behind

Latest News

More than 10.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the...
Over 5.6 million people receive first dose | 59.4% of population fully vaccinated
Early voting in Virginia kicks off September 17
Richmond, Chesterfield see hundreds turnout on first day of early voting in Virginia
Seaman Ariana Claudio
Richmond woman earns Coast Guard Honor Graduate for boot camp
Miles for memories
Miles in Memory: A walk to remember lost loved ones