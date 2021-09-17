State Corporation Commission releases report on Feb. ice storm

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The State Corporation Commission has released its report on the horrific ice storm that caused major electric issues back in February.

The storm caused damage and extensive power outages, impacting people all across Virginia.

The SCC reports the largest factor at play was trees.

The report notes Southside Electric customers saw the worst of it, and while the report found no issues related to restoration efforts, it did point out issues connected to right-of-way maintenance practices.

It notes it likely contributed to the extensive system damage and restoration time, particularly for Southside Electric.

The report also looked at Dominion and Mecklenburg electric.

