Richmond woman earns Coast Guard Honor Graduate for boot camp

Seaman Ariana Claudio
Seaman Ariana Claudio(U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Christian Lower)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond woman has earned the title of Honor Graduate after graduating from basic training.

Seaman Ariana Claudio completed the 8-week training at Training Center Cape May on Sept. 17, graduating with 68 others as part of Recruit Company Bravo-201.

A release said that due to the difficulty of training, about 20% of recruits do not graduate with their original company.

“I am extremely humbled and grateful to have earned the recognition of honor graduate,” said Claudio. “It is a reminder that success cannot be attained without experiencing hardship and learning from your failures. I attribute my personal growth throughout my time here to my shipmates and my company commanders. It is both an honor and privilege to wear this uniform but also be a member of Bravo-201.”

Claudio will be stationed in Key West, Florida on U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Thetis.

During her training, Claudio earned multiple awards, such as the Physical Fitness and Marksmanship pennants.

Officials said, “Bravo-201 also earned the Company Commander and Section Commander pennants.”

Claudio graduated from Monacan High School in 2014.

