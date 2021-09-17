Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Richmond, Chesterfield see hundreds turnout on first day of early voting in Virginia

Early voting in Virginia kicks off September 17
Early voting in Virginia kicks off September 17(WHSV)
By Henry Graff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - From mail-in ballots to curbside voting, the pandemic is changing how elections unfold here in Virginia. Outside Richmond’s Department of Elections, Viola White is happy she got her vote in.

“It’s important because people died and suffered for voting and get their rights. And if they don’t vote, they don’t got a right to complain,” said Viola White, City of Richmond voter.

She’s one of the hundreds across the metro-Richmond area who are already casting a ballot in this November’s election, mainly at local voter registrar offices. Early voting got underway Friday.

“What that’s telling me is that people are getting more and more comfortable with early voting. So, with early voting, it absolutely enhances people’s ability to be able to vote,” said Keith Balmer, Richmond General Registrar/Director of Elections.

Voters are electing a new governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, among others depending on where you live.

If you’re showing up in person, all voters must bring identification. But early voting covers a variety of options. You can also request a ballot to mail in, which requires a witness signature, and some places also offer curbside voting.

“The protocols are still there. We’re making sure we’re taking care of people, thinking about people’s health and safety first,” said Balmer.

Here are a few important deadlines on the horizon if you do want to vote: The last day to register to vote or update your registration is Oct. 12. Absentee ballots must be requested by Oct. 22.

“If those voters change their minds and they don’t want to vote those ballots, they need to bring them with them if they want to vote early or even on Election Day,” said Constance Hargrove, Chesterfield Co. Voter Registrar.

Early voting ends on Oct. 30 at 5 p.m. After that, you have to wait until the general election on Nov. 2.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Flooding on I-95.
Flash flooding prompts water rescues, I-95 closure in Richmond
Dustin Tavella
Virginia man wins America’s Got Talent Season 16!
Pedestrian killed on I-64
Police identify pedestrian killed on I-64
Flooding around Harrison and Broad streets.
A look at Thursday's flash flooding around Richmond
Henrico police say Jaquan Kelson ran away from the scene of a three vehicle crash.
Police: Man flees 3-vehicle crash, leaving three children behind

Latest News

More than 10.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the...
Over 5.6 million people receive first dose | 59.4% of population fully vaccinated
March for Life
Third annual March for Life rally held at state Capitol
Seaman Ariana Claudio
Richmond woman earns Coast Guard Honor Graduate for boot camp
Miles for memories
Miles in Memory: A walk to remember lost loved ones