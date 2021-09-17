Renovations unveiled at Elizabeth Holladay Elementary

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After several years of construction, Henrico County Public Schools unveiled two new schools Friday.

Renovations at Elizabeth Holladay Elementary School doubled the size of the school.

It includes 30 classrooms, a new bus loop and play areas.

Along with the elementary school, leaders also held a celebration at Highland Springs High School on Friday.

The new J.R. Tucker High School was unveiled earlier this week.

