Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Renovations unveiled at Elizabeth Holladay Elementary

After several years of construction, Henrico County Public Schools unveiled two new schools...
After several years of construction, Henrico County Public Schools unveiled two new schools Friday.(Henrico Schools)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After several years of construction, Henrico County Public Schools unveiled two new schools Friday.

Renovations at Elizabeth Holladay Elementary School doubled the size of the school.

It includes 30 classrooms, a new bus loop and play areas.

Along with the elementary school, leaders also held a celebration at Highland Springs High School on Friday.

After several years of construction, Henrico County Public Schools unveiled two new schools...
After several years of construction, Henrico County Public Schools unveiled two new schools Friday.(Henrico Schools)

The new J.R. Tucker High School was unveiled earlier this week.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Flooding on I-95.
Flash flooding prompts water rescues, I-95 closure in Richmond
Dustin Tavella
Virginia man wins America’s Got Talent Season 16!
Pedestrian killed on I-64
Police identify pedestrian killed on I-64
Flooding around Harrison and Broad streets.
A look at Thursday's flash flooding around Richmond
Henrico police say Jaquan Kelson ran away from the scene of a three vehicle crash.
Police: Man flees 3-vehicle crash, leaving three children behind

Latest News

Crews broke ground Friday.
Crews break ground on Huguenot Flatwater Universal Access Ramp
Forgotten costs when buying a home
Costs homebuyers often don’t think about
The old Ramada Inn
Trial date set for dilapidated Ramada Inn case in Petersburg
More than 10.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the...
Over 5.6 million people receive first dose | 59.4% of population fully vaccinated